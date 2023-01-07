Damar Hamlin Speaks Out After Collapse: ‘Keep Praying for Me’
GOOD NEWS
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shared his first public statement after collapsing during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. In a post on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, he said: “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!” Hamlin is currently being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains in critical condition. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted in a Saturday update. After having a breathing tube removed, the 24-year-old athlete regained his ability to speak on Friday, telling teammates on a video call that he loved them.