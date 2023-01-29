Damar Hamlin Pokes Fun at Conspiracy Theorists Who Refuse to Believe He’s Alive
Conspiracy theorists still aren’t convinced that Damar Hamlin is alive, even after the Buffalo Bills safety posted a video affirming his status as a member of the mortal realm. In his first public appearance since suffering a jarring cardiac arrest mid-game earlier this month, Hamlin took to Instagram to thank medical staff, his team, and the outpouring of love from thousands of NFL fans who cheered on his miraculous recovery. But despite weeks of clamoring for such evidence to prove that Hamlin was among the living, conspiracy theorists still weren’t convinced by the lengthy thank-you note. “They spent a lot of time covering up the fact he’s dead so they could produce this CGI video,” tweeted one viewer. “You’re not fooling us! Damar Hamlin is dead!” But the 24-year-old seems to be having some fun with the kooky theorists. In a TikTok video posted Sunday, Hamlin stitched together his reaction to one tinfoil hatter asking “where is Damar Hamlin?” Jumping toward the screen, Hamlin shouts: “Boo!”