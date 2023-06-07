Damar Hamlin Slow to Get Up After Hard Hit in First Practice Back
BACK TO WORK
Damar Hamlin took another step towards recovery Tuesday when he fully participated in offseason training, helmet and all. Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin wore his helmet during a practice session last Wednesday—the first time he did so since his horrifying on-field heart attack in January. But Tuesday’s practice was open to the media, making it the first time the public has seen him fully participate. The 25-year-old even took a big hit—after which he was slow to rise. According to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, Hamlin went up for a pass while covering wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, and was slow to get up after hitting the ground hard while competing for the catch. In a bout of frustration, Hamlin threw his helmet to the ground as trainers examined his right shoulder and arm. He was later able to return to the field. Beane said the team will keep ramping up Hamlin’s involvement—next steps include putting on pads and tackling during training camp.