Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is facing a long road to recovery despite making good progress since his on-field cardiac arrest collapse earlier this month, a family spokesperson said Thursday. “Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery. Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly,” Hamlin’s friend and business partner Jordon Rooney said. “He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He’s upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this.” Hamlin, 24, collapsed during a game against at the Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to hospital on Jan. 2, bringing renewed scrutiny on the NFL and the safety of its athletes.