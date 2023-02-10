Damar Hamlin Thanks Trainer for Saving His Life in Emotional Interview
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone on the record for his first video interview since being hospitalized for cardiac arrest during a game over a month ago, and he had a heartfelt message for the trainer who gave him CPR. “I owe Denny my life. Literally,” Hamlin said on Good Morning America. “He loves to say he was just doing his job. But… that night, he was literally the savior of my life.” Hamlin said he “is truly thankful” for Kellington, who restored his pulse after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins induced the heart attack. Kellington came in fifth place for the NFL’s MVP award at Thursday’s “NFL Honors” ceremony, where Hamlin made an appearance with the team of first responders who gave him medical care. Hamlin’s near-death experience united football fans and players across the country praying for his recovery and has rekindled debates about the serious health risks of professional football.