Damar Hamlin Was Resuscitated Twice After On-Field Collapse: Uncle
‘WAIT AND SEE’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game, his uncle told CNN on Tuesday. “His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice,” Dorrian Glenn said. “They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.” Hamlin, 24, remains sedated on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, with Glenn telling the network that his nephew is “flipped over on his stomach” to take the pressure off his lungs. ““I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life,” Glenn said. “Just to know my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life.” Bills players and staff, many of whom were left visibly distraught after witnessing Hamlin crumple to the field, were in “wait-and-see mode,” a team source told the network. Some remained in Cincinnati to remain close to their teammate; those who chose to travel back to Buffalo only landed around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. “Everyone is exhausted,” the insider said.