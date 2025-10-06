Dame Jilly Cooper, Novelist Behind ‘Rivals,’ Dies at 88

A bold plan to power solar farms at night using sunlight reflected from space is placing a California startup on a collision course with the global astronomical community. Reflect Orbital has requested an FCC license to launch up to 4,000 satellites into orbit by 2030, significantly increasing the amount of clean, renewable energy that solar farms can produce. The project has already attracted serious financial backing, including Sequoia Capital and tech billionaire Baiju Bhatt. However, the project has drawn the ire of astronomers, who warn that the “blindingly bright” light emitted by the fleet of satellites could significantly impact their work, leaving them unable to properly study the night sky. “Astronomers are certainly concerned about this,” said University of Washington researcher Meredith Rawls, who added that the vast amounts of satellites currently in orbit have already negatively impacted astronomical images. Scientists have also warned that additional light pollution caused by the satellites could disrupt the behavior of nocturnal species such as moths and bats, arguing that the environmental impact of the satellites could soon offset the climate benefits. It is not yet known whether the FCC will grant Reflect Orbital a license.
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Vice Principals, and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, in an Instagram post. “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room,” he wrote. “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend. Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light.” Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress played Ms. Davora on The Big Bang Theory, Deborah Curzon on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kyra Hay on Better Call Saul. She also had roles in Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Dollface. White Lotus star Walter Goggins appeared in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals with Gregory, who played Dr. Belinda Brown in what was her first regular TV role when it launched in 2016. “We lost one of the best… one of the best I’ve ever worked with,“ Goggins posted on Instagram. ”She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional... You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”
MAGA hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has revealed he was once concerned that his girlfriend would leave him and run away with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the founder Pershing Square Capital Management described how the “only scary moment” he has faced over the past few decades was when he had just started dating his now wife Neri Oxman, a former professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab, who told him that the man named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and 2000 was visiting her students that day. Ackman said that at the time, he and Oxman would usually “text and talk all day,” but there was a worrying “radio silence” from her from 10 in the morning to 10 at night on the day Pitt visited her workplace. “I say to myself, ‘OK, I’m going to lose this woman. Brad’s going to steal my girlfriend, and then I’ll get wiped out,’” The Trump-supporting financier suggested Pitt not stealing his girlfriend is another example of the “luck” that has followed him throughout his life. Ackman and Oxman went on to marry in 2019.
The number of international students entering the U.S. this August plunged 19 percent from last year—the steepest drop on record outside the pandemic—according to new federal arrival data. The slump follows a series of Trump administration policies tightening visa vetting, restricting travel from 19 countries, and threatening deportations for international students accused of pro-Palestinian speech. The data captures both new and returning students but historically tracks closely with fall enrollment trends. A separate federal database confirms the downturn, showing overall growth in international students 23 percent slower than last year—another sign that new enrollments are faltering. The decline is sharpest in Asia, which accounts for more than 70 percent of America’s international students. August arrivals from the region dropped 24 percent overall, with Indian students—now the largest single group—falling a staggering 44 percent amid prolonged visa delays. Arrivals from China, the second-largest source, continued their post-pandemic slide as U.S.–China tensions deepened. Europe bucked the trend, holding steady year over year, while African student arrivals plunged by nearly a third. Students from the Middle East and South America also declined, extending a years-long downturn in participation from those regions. In August, Trump said America’s college system would “go to hell” without international students.
Getting enough protein can be tricky—especially if you rely on solid food alone. If you’re on a hunt for a quick, convenient, and energizing solution for meeting your macros, Bulletproof‘s new High Protein Iced Coffee gives you the ultimate boost. The iced coffee has 12 grams of fast-digesting whey isolate and slower-digesting whey concentrate to support muscle recovery, energy, and satiety. Plus, it’s also supercharged with twice the caffeine of a typical eight-ounce cup of joe. Mix it with water or milk for a frothy, creamy at-home latte that fuels both body and mind—no chalky texture or weird flavor.
Virtuoso director Sir Ridley Scott says so much “s--t” is spewing out of Hollywood that he’s been forced to start rewatching his old movies. The Brit mastermind behind Gladiator was speaking at BFI Southbank in London on Sunday when he bemoaned the quality of contemporary releases. “The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally—millions. Not thousands, millions… and most of it is s--t,” he said, according to Metro. The 87-year-old said he was being forced back into his own archives as a result. “We’re drowning in mediocrity,” he said. “And so what I do—it’s a horrible thing—but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age. I watched Black Hawk [Down] the other night and I thought, ‘How in the hell did I manage to do that?’” The brain behind Alien and Blade Runner said modern films are too focused on effects at the cost of great storytelling. “I think a lot of films today are saved and made more expensive by digital effects, because what they haven’t got is a great thing on paper first,” he said. “Get it on paper!”
Nearly 100 million jobs could be wiped out by AI over the next decade, a new report by Senate Democrats has revealed. The report, from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, uses a ChatGPT-based analysis to project that “artificial labor” will reshape the economy, devastating both white- and blue-collar professions. It estimates that 89 percent of fast food jobs, 64 percent of accounting roles, and 47 percent of trucking positions are at risk of automation. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who headed the report, said on Monday that “artificial intelligence and robotics being developed by these multi-billionaires today will allow corporate America to wipe out tens of millions of decent-paying jobs, cut labor costs and boost profits.” Elsewhere in the reports, Democrats argued that the proliferation of AI is not an issue of innovation but an attempt by billionaires and tech CEOs to consolidate wealth and power at the expense of their workers’ labor and should be opposed, citing large-scale job losses at Amazon and Walmart as a result of automation. The findings place Democrats at odds with Republicans, who have argued that the U.S. should be the world leader in AI and have cautioned that excessive regulation could stifle innovation, ceding leadership of the issue to China. In response, the report recommends proactive policies, including a 32-hour workweek, profit-sharing, and a “robot tax” to mitigate the impending disruption.
Britney Spears was seen with a bandaged right leg in a video on her Instagram and said she had fallen down the stairs and popped her knee out. The “horrible” fall took place at a friend’s house, she said. The “Womanizer” icon also said her knee popping out is nothing new, claiming it happens “now and then.” In the video, the 43-year-old stares intensely into the camera as she performs dance moves wearing a low-cut lace dress. “Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house,” she wrote in the caption. “It was horrible… it snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god.” She also mentioned her sons, Sean and Jayden. “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui,” she wrote. “This is the way I express myself and pray through art… father who art in heaven… I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better… and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!!!” The star’s latest video comes amid increasing concern from fans over her health after a string of erratic social media videos. Her 13-year-long conservatorship ended in 2021.
Literary circles are in mourning after the passing of one of the U.K.’s virtuosos of steamy fiction. Dame Jilly Cooper died Sunday morning at the age of 88 after suffering a fall, her publisher announced the following day. Renowned for her “bonkbuster” style of writing, she penned salacious and melodramatic fictional accounts of the scandalous sex lives of England’s uber-wealthy landed gentry. Her best-known work is The Rutshire Chronicles, which enjoyed small-screen success last year with the show Rivals on Disney+. It follows the drama of well-to-do media types in the affluent Cotswolds area of rural England. Last year, the raunchy romp raconteur described being honored with a damehood by King Charles as “orgasmic.” Despite her own work being labeled “bonkbusters”, she told The Guardian in 2016 that it was “a bit of everything.” “You wouldn’t expect books categorized as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things—class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility,” her agent, Felicity Blunt, said. “Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock,” her children, Felix and Emily, said, announcing her passing. “We are so proud of everything she achieved.”
With fall on the horizon, it’s time to get back into jackets. There’s truly nothing like a good jacket worn on a crisp autumn day, but finding the right one is actually harder than it seems. I’ve never been much of a jacket kind of guy, but then I came across a really special jacket from Huckberry, and now I understand why it’s a bestseller. Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket is the best jacket in my closet—and frankly, the best thing I own at this point. This lightweight yet rugged jacket has only gotten better and better the more I’ve worn it, and I’ve owned it for a few years now. The waxed canvas feels soft and supple to the touch, and when I throw it on, it isn’t restricting at all.
What’s cool is with every movement, I can feel myself making a mark on the jacket—whether I’m leaning over to tie my shoes or hopping on my bike—I can feel the jacket getting more and more comfortable and broken in. The exterior is made with a weather-resistant waxed Martexin sailcloth; the interior is fully lined with a blanket-worthy lining, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s extremely stylish and goes with anything I wear it over, like sweaters, tees, and even button-downs. Right now, it comes in several different colors, but personally, I’m partial to the Havana brown. Slowly, this isn’t just becoming the best jacket in my closet, but it’s the only one I ever want to wear—that’s how good it is.
Pilots have demanded that all Air India Boeing 787s be grounded and inspected for electrical issues after one of the planes unexpectedly deployed its emergency power system. The ram air turbine, commonly referred to as the RAT, is a propeller-driven device that deploys from the aircraft’s fuselage to provide emergency power and hydraulic pressure, typically only in severe failure scenarios. But a flight from Delhi to Birmingham, England, on Saturday, saw it mysteriously deploy, despite the plane having passed all electrical and hydraulic checks. “I have never heard of the RAT being deployed automatically without any hydraulic loss, power loss, or failures,” said Capt. Charanvir Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots. In June, Air India 787 Flight 171, from Ahmenebad to London, crashed 30 seconds after takeoff and killed 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 more people on the ground. A preliminary report has confirmed the RAT activated when power was lost, but investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Air India operates 34 Boeing 787s in its fleet.
Science Guy Bill Nye is due to lead the charge against President Donald Trump’s rampant budget cuts in Washington on Monday. The kids’ communicator, 69, will figurehead The Planetary Society’s 300-strong Day of Action in D.C., urging Congress to protect NASA amid a government shutdown and sprawling cuts. The White House has proposed a 47 percent gutting of the space agency’s science budget and a 24 percent cut to NASA’s overall budget for fiscal year 2026. The shutdown has already led to 85 percent of NASA staff being furloughed. It comes amid a stratospheric push from China to reach far-flung planets in the Solar System and collect samples from Mars, Axios reports. “When people around the world think of America at its best, they think of rovers on Mars, telescopes opening new windows to the cosmos, and astronauts working together in orbit,” Nye said, according to Politico’s Playbook. “But right now, that identity—that leadership—is at risk.” Some 20 other organizations are set to stand alongside The Planetary Society, of which Nye is the CEO. It’s not the first time the presenter has clashed with administration figureheads. Before he took the role, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly bombarded Nye with a salvo of texts reflecting his anti-vax sensibilities. Speaking to Men’s Health, Nye eventually had to say, “Okay, no more texts.”