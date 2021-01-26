Black Teen Sues Sheriff’s Deputy for Allegedly Leading Armed Mob of White People to His House
‘TERRIFIED’
A Black teen and his mother have sued a white sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina who allegedly led an armed mob to their doorstep in May of last year while in uniform. Jordan Kita was fired from the sheriff’s office and charged with forcible trespassing, breaking and entering, and willful failure to discharge duties for participating in the group that knocked on Dameon and Monica Shepard’s door late in the evening and demanded to know the whereabouts of a girl who had recently gone missing. When Dameon said he did not know where the girl was and attempted to close the door, Kita allegedly shoved his foot in the doorway, and said he didn’t accept Monica Shepard’s explanation of the situation. Authorities made no arrests when they arrived, but the troupe dispersed without violence.
The Shepards have sued Kita and other members of the mob for trespassing, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, interference with civil rights, and violation of the right to fair housing, according to documents filed in Pender County Superior Court. The suit reads, “Defendants’ actions terrified Plaintiffs Monica and Dameon Shepard. The racialized context of Defendants’ attack on Plaintiffs’ home, the historical legacy of white mob violence against African Americans, and the failure of Pender County Sheriff Deputies to properly respond inform the nature of this action.”