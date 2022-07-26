CHEAT SHEET
Damien Hirst to Burn His Own Work for NFT Art
Iconoclastic U.K. artist Damien Hirst, who recently got in trouble with PETA due to an artwork of his that causes the birth and death of flies, has announced a new NFT project that will involve burning thousands of his Newport Street Gallery paintings. Each of the NFTs will be linked to one of the aforementioned paintings, and if patrons purchase an NFT for $2,000, they’ll have the option of either keeping the token or trading it for the physical work. If they keep the NFT, the painting will be destroyed.