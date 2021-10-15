Pastor and City Commissioner’s Husband Arrested After Vicious Attack

CHEAT SHEET
Despite purportedly being a man of God, a Broward County pastor was arrested and charged for allegedly choking and beating a woman, NBC Miami reports. Damion Archat, 39, who is married to North Lauderdale City Commissioner Regina Martin, is accused of grabbing a woman’s hair, pulling her out of her vehicle, and violently shoving her to the ground. The 39-year-old then allegedly choked her until she was almost unconscious, according to police reports. When officers arrived to detain him, Archat allegedly resisted but was ultimately unsuccessful. He is facing a litany of charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, battery, and resisting an officer.