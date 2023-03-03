Damning Cellphone Video Sealed Alex Murdaugh Guilty Verdict, Says Juror
MURDAUGH MOST FOUL
A juror in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial says the South Carolina attorney’s fate was sealed when the court was played a cellphone video placing him at the scene only minutes before the murder of his wife, Margaret, and son Paul. Murdaugh was found guilty on all four counts, including murder, Thursday after jurors deliberated for less than three hours. But juror Craig Moyer told ABC News it actually took them just 45 minutes to persuade three waverers that Murdaugh was guilty and reach a unanimous verdict, with the cellphone video the clincher. Moyer, a carpenter, said Murdaugh had come off as a “big liar” when he took the stand. “He knew what he wanted to say. I mean, he is a lawyer,” he said. Murdaugh faces a minimum of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on Friday morning.