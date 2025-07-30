Damning Poll Finds Huge Amount of Voters Believe Trump Was ‘Involved’ in Epstein’s Crimes

Trump’s Approval Rating Just Dropped to a New Low
SLIP SLIDING AWAY
President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to just 40 percent, the lowest since his return to the White House, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Reuters said the survey reflected dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the economy and immigration and showed how “deeply polarized” the nation is over his leadership. According to the poll, 83 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance compared to just 3 percent of Democrats. Meanwhile, only around a third of independents said they supported the president. The poll, conducted over three days to Monday, surveyed 1,023 adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The dip in Trump’s approval rating comes as his administration continues to pursue aggressive policies on trade and border security, despite widespread opposition. Trump’s previous rating stood at 41 percent in mid-July.