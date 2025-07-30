Damning Poll Finds Huge Amount of Voters Believe Trump Was ‘Involved’ in Epstein’s Crimes

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump’s Approval Rating Just Dropped to a New Low
SLIP SLIDING AWAY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 7:43AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to just 40 percent, the lowest since his return to the White House, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Reuters said the survey reflected dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the economy and immigration and showed how “deeply polarized” the nation is over his leadership. According to the poll, 83 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance compared to just 3 percent of Democrats. Meanwhile, only around a third of independents said they supported the president. The poll, conducted over three days to Monday, surveyed 1,023 adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The dip in Trump’s approval rating comes as his administration continues to pursue aggressive policies on trade and border security, despite widespread opposition. Trump’s previous rating stood at 41 percent in mid-July.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘World’s Hottest Man’ Reveals It Took Years to Get Over Model Ex
CRUSHING BLOW
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.30.25 10:32AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 10:17AM EDT 
Tyson Beckford in 2004.
Tyson Beckford in 2004. Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Model Tyson Beckford may be considered one of the hottest men in the world but that doesn’t mean he’s a stranger to heartbreak. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the model and actor, who once dated Australian Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, revealed it took years to get over his famous ex. The couple dated from 2008-2015 with Shaik saying the split was “a mutual agreement.” Beckford described the ordeal as “a crushing blow” that took him nearly four years to get over. “I was madly in love, and I seriously never got my heart broken like that before.” He recalls gushing over his then-partner when he met Cartier’s vice president a month before they separated. “I told him I had this amazing lady I wanted to marry and I knew the ring.” Beckford said the breakup made him retreat into his shell, going into “defense mode” that prevented him from dating—until now. Beckford has a son, Jordan, who was born in 1998 during his relationship with stylist April Roomet. Shaik has a child in 2022, a son named Zai, with with her partner Matthew Adesuyan. Meanwhile, Beckford is back in the dating pool, joining Bravo’s new reality show Kings Court alongside two other famous bachelors, where they court 22 successful women to find their true love. Beckford joined the show after turning it down four times, saying he wants to show “that person who is emotional, the mama’s boy. We’re going to show that side.”

Read it at US Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Delta Sued After Worker Filmed Lewd Videos on Passenger’s Forgotten iPad
ICLOUD HORROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.30.25 10:24AM EDT 
Delta airplane.
A woman was able to bypass multiple security checkpoints and board a Delta flight from New York City to Paris. NurPhoto via Getty Images

A South Carolina couple has sued Delta Air Lines after a child’s forgotten pink iPad was allegedly stolen by an employee and used to upload graphic sexual images. Tory and Brooke Brewer claim in the suit that they found the lewd images—published by TMZ, appearing to show a man in a Delta lanyard masturbating—uploaded to their iCloud account after the “Peppa Pig” iPad was left behind after a July 2023 flight. “What should have been a fun family getaway was riddled with confusion and anxiety over unauthorized access to their personal devices, a breach of privacy, and the transmission of highly inappropriate, explicit video recordings sent through their child’s personal devices, something they never would have expected,” the Brewers’ attorney, Tola Familoni, said in a statement. The Brewers hoped the airline “would have acknowledged their role and responsibility for what happened to this family,” but “unfortunately didn’t do that,” sending only a “no reply” response, according to The Guardian. In a statement, Delta said “the accused individual is not a Delta employee but one of a vendor company,” adding that it has “zero tolerance for unlawful behavior of any kind but will decline to comment further on this pending litigation.” The name of the vendor was not disclosed, and the Daily Beast has contacted Delta for further clarification.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Damning Poll Finds Huge Amount of Voters Believe Trump Was ‘Involved’ in Epstein’s Crimes

COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 9:47AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 9:33AM EDT 
Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997.
Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Nearly half of Americans believe President Donald Trump was somehow involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, a striking new poll has revealed. When asked by YouGov: “Do you think that Donald Trump was involved in crimes allegedly committed by Jeffrey Epstein?” 46 percent of respondents said yes, compared to 32 percent who said no and 23 percent remained unsure. No evidence has emerged implicating Trump in Epstein’s crimes, though the pair were friends for years. The poll’s findings, as usual, highlight a clear partisan divide—80 percent of Democrats believe Trump to be complicit compared to just 5 percent who do not. Meanwhile, 68 percent of Republicans reject the idea outright, but 11 percent of Trump voters believe the president was complicit in Epstein’s crimes and a further 21 percent are uncertain. Additionally, most Americans also disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Epstein investigation, with just 21 percent approving of his actions so far. Sixty-seven percent of Americans suspect a government cover-up of evidence in the Epstein case, while only 12 percent believe nothing has been hidden.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Summer Scores Event Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym
SUMMER SALE
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.15.25 2:01PM EDT 
Lululemon Summer Scores Sale
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s ‘Summer Scores’ shopping event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants.

Shop Women’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

The current Summer Scores event prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The mid-season Lululemon event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Original Singer From Legendary Heavy Metal Band Dies at 69
MONSTER OF ROCK
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 9:07AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 8:58AM EDT 
Vocalist Paul Mario Day and guitarist Kenny Cox of heavy metal group More perform live on stage at the Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park, Leicestershire, 22nd August 1981. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Vocalist Paul Mario Day and guitarist Kenny Cox of heavy metal group More perform live on stage at the Monsters of Rock festival at Donington Park, Leicestershire, 22nd August 1981. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) Michael Putland/Getty Images

Paul Mario Day, the original vocalist for heavy metal icons Iron Maiden, has passed away aged 69, his family has confirmed. Day, the first of four singers to front the iconic metal band, was initially invited to join Maiden in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris when he was 19, but departed after just 10 months following claims he lacked the necessary energy and charisma. “When I sang in Iron Maiden, it was a new pub band and nobody wanted to see or hear them,” Day said in 2019. “We were all nobodies, trying to make the best music we could and fighting for an audience.” After his stint with Iron Maiden, Day fronted British heavy metal groups More and Wildfire in the 1980s, before later joining glam rock trailblazers Sweet as the lead vocalist on their comeback tour in 1985. “Paul was a huge part of the NWOBHM [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the Warhead album,” More said in a statement on social media. “He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows, not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and many other legendary artists.” Day relocated to Australia in the late 80s and continued to perform as a musician until his passing.

Read it at Billboard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Elon Musk Is So Unpopular He’s Turning People Off ALL Electric Cars
CAR CRASH
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 9:54AM EDT 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin. - Tesla builds a compound at the site in Gruenheide in Brandenburg for its first European "Gigafactory" near Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin. - Tesla builds a compound at the site in Gruenheide in Brandenburg for its first European "Gigafactory" near Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images) ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has become so toxic to Americans that he has tanked not just the popularity of Tesla but of all electric car manufacturers. According to a study by Williams College, the number of liberal voters who have expressed interest in owning an electric vehicle has plummeted into negative figures since Musk began his rightward turn, while conservatives continue to widely reject EVs in general. “The suspicion is that Elon Musk became so synonymous with EVs in the U.S. that perceptions of him affected the entire class of vehicles,” psychologist Alexandra Flores, who conducted the study, told Nature. “We thought that liberals would be pretty stable because EVs are so historically associated with the green movement and that Musk’s rightward turn would bring conservatives on board,” she added. “But the opposite happened—over time conservatives remained relatively steady in their lack of interest in EVs and Tesla, while liberals’ attitudes really dropped. They are now equally unlikely to buy an EV as they are a Tesla.” In California, Tesla has recorded a decline in sales for the seventh consecutive quarter, which broadly aligns with Musk’s conservative turn. Meanwhile, overall EV sales have dipped year-on-year in 2025, with the upcoming removal of tax credits likely set to further damage their popularity.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Tom Brady Subtly Shades His Ex Gisele Bündchen in Letter About Parenting
BIG HIT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.30.25 8:23AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Tom Brady’s latest newsletter on parenting comes with a side of shade aimed at his ex, Gisele Bündchen. In his Tuesday post on his 199 platform, the retired quarterback reflected on fatherhood with a not-so-subtle nod to his choices: “I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football.” Brady, who shares two children with Bündchen and one with ex Bridget Moynahan, wrote that teaching his children the value of commitment meant prioritizing his profession. “Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent,” he said, adding, “Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact.” The comments arrive after Bündchen publicly voiced concerns about his career. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle in September 2022. The pair split that October after 13 years of marriage. Reps for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at 199

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Real Housewives Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
FAMILY CURSE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.30.25 9:27AM EDT 
D'Andra Simmons of "Real Housewives of Dallas" attends the red carpet during the "Night of Shopping, Sex + Rock N' Roll"
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 09: D'Andra Simmons of "Real Housewives of Dallas" attends the red carpet during the "Night of Shopping, Sex + Rock N' Roll" event at MKT Dallas on June 9, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) Omar Vega/Getty Images

Former Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer. The 56-year-old shared a post on Instagram beneath a sign for UTSW Simmons Cancer Center, established by her uncle in Dallas, Texas, where she’s being treated for a tumor. The star, who was on the leadership committee for Texas Women for Trump for the 2016 election, kept fans up to date on her challenging day, which TMZ reports included the insertion of a radioactive implant and mapping out her lymph nodes before undergoing surgery. “I didn’t think I would be the recipient of care at the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center my uncle Harold Simmons and his Foundation established almost 30 years ago, but now I have breast cancer,” she said in her post. “I am truly grateful to have such an excellent care team in place. I’m the 3rd woman on my mother’s side of the family to be diagnosed with breast cancer… that we know about. After today, I will add breast cancer survivor to a long list of life experiences.” In her updates, she also shared messages of thanks, including one from her veteran war photographer husband, Jeremy Lock, speaking on the couple’s behalf.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Chile Welcomes ICE Barbie by Returning Keanu Reeves’ Stolen Watches
ROLEX HOME
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 07.30.25 7:50AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 6:38AM EDT 
Keanu Reeves attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards.
Keanu Reeves’ stolen watches are valued at a total of $125,000 and includes an engraved Rolex worth more than $9,500. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Chile is returning six luxury watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves to the FBI. The timing coincided with the arrival in Chile of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem for talks on cracking down on transnational crime. Noem, who was first given the moniker “ICE Barbie” by the Daily Beast for her love of dolling up on publicity stunts pushing the U.S. crackdown on migrants, was herself robbed last April when her purse was snatched at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, allegedly by an undocumented Chilean man. Reeves’ stolen watches are valued at a total of $125,000 and include an engraved Rolex worth more than $9,500. They were among items stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in December 2023, during a series of high-profile burglaries, authorities said. They eventually turned up in Chile’s capital, Santiago. Reeves, best known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick, personally identified the timepieces as his, Chilean prosecutors told reporters. The FBI will be returning the watches to Reeves, according to the AP.

Read it at AP

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Oprah Opens Her Private Road as Locals Flee in Tsunami Panic
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.30.25 8:02AM EDT 
Published 07.30.25 7:45AM EDT 
Oprah Winfrey speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.

Oprah Winfrey speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.

Kevin Wurm/Reuters

Oprah Winfrey opened her private road to people in Hawaii amid a tsunami warning triggered by one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded. The 8.8 magnitude quake off Russia led to tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including in Hawaii, where the billionaire talk show host has an estate on the island of Maui. Speaking to CNN, the media mogul’s representative denied social media reports saying that a private road on Winfrey’s estate had been closed as residents tried to reach higher ground overnight. “As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” the rep told CNN. “Local law enforcement is currently on site, helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary.” The 71-year-old, reported by Business Insider to own around 1,000 acres in the state, is one of several celebrities who own property on the island, with others including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and actor Woody Harrelson.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now