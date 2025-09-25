Damning Poll Finds Most Americans Fear for Free Speech Under Trump

Mastermind of Trump’s 2020 Fake Elector Plot Is Disbarred
FAKED PLOT
Kenneth Chesebro, the Trump lawyer who helped mastermind attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, has been barred from practicing law in Washington, D.C.. The U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. ruled that Chesebro, 64, should not be allowed to practice because he has been convicted of a serious crime. The order read, “On the court’s own motion, that Kenneth John Chesebro be suspended from the practice of law before this court.” The Trump lawyer helped draw up ways to challenge Joe Biden’s win. Chesebro was the brains behind memos that outlined plans to replace electors idonald n swing states where Trump lost in the 2020 election. In June, Chesebro was slapped with another charge for allegedly conspiring to change the 2020 election results, this time in Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty to his part in the Georgia case in 2023. He has also been banned from practising in New York.