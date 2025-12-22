Damning Poll Hits Trump With Major 2026 Warnings

A new poll signals a code-red warning for President Donald Trump on economic misery among voters ahead of next year’s crucial midterm elections.

More than 61 percent of people say the president is making prices and inflation sound far more rosy than they actually are, according to the results of a new YouGov/CBS poll, with a further 45 percent saying they expect his policies to leave them financially worse off in 2026.

At 47 percent, a similar number say Trump is more responsible for the woeful state of U.S. markets than his predecessor President Joe Biden, with the MAGA leader’s overall approval on the economy barely mustering 37 percent.

By almost all metrics, Trump’s much-promised windfall for the American people has failed to materialize in his first 11 months back at the White House.

GDP growth has almost halved from 2.8 percent last year to 1.6 percent, which many experts attribute to the president’s ongoing trade war against much of the rest of the planet.

Almost half of Americans say they expect Trump's policies to leave them financially worse off next year. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The labor market continues to struggle, with unemployment at 4.3 percent across the country. Inflation remains unrelentingly high, with a consumer price index of 3 percent hitting lower- and middle-income families particularly hard in the form of price hikes on essential costs like energy, utilities, and basic groceries.

Such harsh economic realities have been increasingly reflected in polls on voter intentions ahead of next November’s battle for control of the House and Senate, with some surveys suggesting Democrats now hold the biggest pre-midterm lead of either party since 2018.

While Trump is still insisting he’s “created the greatest economy in history,” even he has been forced to admit lately that the vast majority of Americans don’t share the same rosy outlook going into the new year.

“It may take people a while to figure all these things out,” he conceded in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. “All this money that’s pouring into our country is building things right now—car plants, AI, lots of stuff. I cannot tell you how that’s going to equate to the voter, all I can do is do my job.”