Damning Poll Sends Stark Message to Trump From Key Group of Voters

2 Arrested After Incendiary Device Found Under News Vehicle Following Charlie Kirk Killing
CLOSE CALL
Two men in Utah have been arrested after an “incendiary” device was found under a news vehicle, officials say. The device was allegedly placed in Salt Lake City on Friday as media crews filled the state capital to cover the killing of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. FOX 13, a Fox News affiliate based in Salt Lake City which says it was the target of the device, cited officials who claimed the device was lit but then “failed to function.” Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were arrested while the FBI searched a home in Magna, Salt Lake County. During the search, the suspects allegedly told investigators that “two hoax weapons of mass destruction” that authorities discovered were “real,” according to an arrest report cited by FOX 13. The home and others nearby were evacuated. The network reported that officials also “observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant” relating to the device under the vehicle. The pair now face charges including threat of terrorism, possessing weapons of mass destruction, and possessing explosive devices.