Damning Poll Sends Stark Message to Trump From Key Group of Voters

1
2 Arrested After Incendiary Device Found Under News Vehicle Following Charlie Kirk Killing
CLOSE CALL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 10:13AM EDT 
The U.S. flag flies at half staff at the Utah state Capitol following the shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.
The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Two men in Utah have been arrested after an “incendiary” device was found under a news vehicle, officials say. The device was allegedly placed in Salt Lake City on Friday as media crews filled the state capital to cover the killing of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. FOX 13, a Fox News affiliate based in Salt Lake City which says it was the target of the device, cited officials who claimed the device was lit but then “failed to function.” Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were arrested while the FBI searched a home in Magna, Salt Lake County. During the search, the suspects allegedly told investigators that “two hoax weapons of mass destruction” that authorities discovered were “real,” according to an arrest report cited by FOX 13. The home and others nearby were evacuated. The network reported that officials also “observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant” relating to the device under the vehicle. The pair now face charges including threat of terrorism, possessing weapons of mass destruction, and possessing explosive devices.

2
China Says Nvidia Broke Antitrust Law as Trump Tensions Spiral
TECH WAR
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 9:51AM EDT 
FRANCE - 2025/08/27: In this photo illustration, the Nvidia logo a company specializing in artificial intelligence is displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Romain Doucelin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

China’s antimonopoly regulator accused U.S. microchip manufacturer Nvidia of violating the country’s antitrust laws on Monday, further escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) claimed Nvidia—currently the world’s most valuable company—broke pledges meant to ensure fair competition and continuous supply to the Chinese market when it acquired Israeli tech firm Mellanox in 2020. Although no specific penalties have been levelled at the tech giant yet, an investigation into the deal will face further scrutiny in the coming months. The move comes as U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to de-escalate trade tensions, just days after Washington blacklisted 23 more Chinese companies from buying U.S. tech. Nvidia, caught in the geopolitical crossfire, faces mounting pressure from both sides. While U.S. export controls bar the sale of its most advanced AI chips to China, Beijing is now turning the screws with its own regulatory scrutiny, slapping more foreign companies with antitrust investigations to protect its own interests—a practice once considered a rare move.

3
Country Singer and Netflix Star Split After Three Years
SHOCK SPLIT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 9:46AM EDT 
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Unique Nicole/Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix

Grammy-nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes have broken up after three years. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens,” a close source told People exclusively. Just last week, the Netflix star posted a birthday tribute on Instagram for Ballerini, writing “although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love.” Ballerini and Stokes, both 32, sparked dating rumors back in Jan. 2023, and officially went public with their relationship in April 2023 when they appeared on the CMT Awards red carpet together. Stokes told People in September that he never went “more than three weeks” without seeing his girlfriend. “If we need to make the effort to show up when one’s across the country, we do it,” he said. “The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives.” Ballerini also shared her perspective on dating earlier this year with the outlet. “I look at love really practically now, and somehow it’s my favorite version of it,” she said.

4

Damning Poll Sends Stark Message to Trump From Key Group of Voters

NO BUENO!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.15.25 9:15AM EDT 
US President Donald Trump attends the men's singles final tennis match between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner on the last day of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s approval is sinking among Latino voters, a bloc Republicans are counting on to maintain control of the House next year, according to a new poll. The research, obtained by Politico and commissioned by the liberal-leaning Latino voter group Somos Votantes, shows that Trump’s favorability is underwater by 20 points with Latino voters. Among Latino men, favorability slid from 52 percent in May to 47 percent in September. Support among young Latino voters—once a pillar of Trump’s 2024 base—plunged to 33 percent from 43 percent over the same period. “What began earlier this year with independents and women has really intensified and spread to basically every demographic subset of the Latino electorate, including groups that once leaned toward him like Latino men,” said Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votantes. “This won’t automatically translate to support for Democrats, but there is a huge opportunity to turn what was a liability into a positive,” she said. “There is an opportunity here for Democrats to show an alternative.” Just 36 percent of Latino voters gave Trump good marks on the economy, with only 25 percent of independents approving.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Sofia Vergara Spends Emmys in the ER for ‘Craziest’ Medical Emergency
CHANGE OF PLAN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.15.25 9:33AM EDT 
Sofia Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 2, 2025
Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Sofia Vergara was forced to cancel her appearance at the Emmy Awards on Sunday after having to rush to the emergency room. The Modern Family star was due to present the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or movie at the 77th annual awards, but pulled out after experiencing an allergic reaction that affected her eye. Hunting Wives stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow presented the award in Vergara’s place. The 53-year-old told her millions of fans on social media that she “Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER,” adding, “Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!” The America’s Got Talent judge’s words were accompanied by pictures of her bloodshot left eye and another showing her rinsing the affected area. Her fellow star on the show, host Terry Crews, wrote to her saying, “Oh no! Get well soon!” Vergara wasn’t the only presenter absent from the show, with Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane also dropping out of his planned appearance to hand out the drama series directing award. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April.

6
Iconic Songwriter Dies at 86
LEGEND ON LAST TRAIN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.15.25 7:31AM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 6:46AM EDT 
Director Rachel Lichtman, songwriter Bobby Hart and producer Andrew Sandoval attend Reel To Reel: The Guys Who Wrote 'Em
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Director Rachel Lichtman, songwriter Bobby Hart and producer Andrew Sandoval attend Reel To Reel: The Guys Who Wrote 'Em at The GRAMMY Museum on May 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage) Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Bobby Hart, best known for writing some of the Monkees’ biggest hits, has died at the age of 86. Friend and co-author Glenn Ballantyne said he passed away at his home in Los Angeles, having been suffering from poor health since he broke his hip last year, according to the Associated Press. Alongside collaborator Tommy Boyce, the writer and producer was behind some of the band’s biggest tracks, penning six of the songs in their smash-hit eponymous debut album. In a testament to their importance, the band’s Micky Dolenz wrote in a foreword to Hart’s 2015 memoir, “I always credit them not only with writing many of our biggest hits, but, as producers, being instrumental in creating the unique Monkee sound we all know and love.” Together they were behind the band’s first number one hit, “Last Train to Clarksville,” as well as “I’m Not Your Steppin’ Stone,” with Hart credited too for the band’s theme tune, which includes the iconic line “Hey, hey, we’re the Monkees.” Boyce died in 1994, but a documentary called The Guys Who Wrote ‘Em was made about the pair in 2014. Hart married twice, latterly to Mary Ann Hart, and had two children in his first marriage. Hart and Boyce campaigned for JFK in 1968 and, reaching their own fame, also appeared in sitcoms and released their own albums.

7
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Misses Emmys Reunion Amid Illness
WASN’T TO BE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.15.25 5:48AM EDT 
Eric Dane and Jesse Williams
REUTERS

Grey’s Anatomy icon Eric Dane didn’t show up for a planned Primetime Emmy appearance alongside former co-star Jesse Williams as a tribute to the long-running medical drama. The 52-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April, pulled out of the show at the last minute, according to Deadline, leaving Williams to present an award alone. Emmy organizers had promised the reunion to mark 20 years of Grey’s Anatomy, on which Dane played the part of Dr. Mark Sloan for six series before being written out in a heartbreaking death. Sunday would have been the Euphoria star’s first appearance at a major award ceremony since his diagnosis. Instead, Williams played it straight as he presented the Drama Series Directing award, with no mention of Grey’s Anatomy, the 22nd series of which premieres on Oct. 9. Dane has spoken candidly about his diagnosis with the fatal neurodegenerative disorder, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, telling People: “I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening… ​​It’s not a dream.”

8
Trump Says ‘Smart People Don’t Like Me’
READ BETWEEN THE LINES
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 09.14.25 9:43PM EDT 
Published 09.14.25 3:41PM EDT 
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: United States President Donald Trump speaks to press before his departure at the White House route to attend a New York Yankees baseball game on September 11, 2025 in Washington, DC, United States. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu via Getty Images

President Donald Trump took a swipe at his critics but seemingly revealed his thoughts on his supporters in the process. “Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” Trump told attendees of a gala at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Saturday. A clip of Trump’s speech, taken by Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov, showed the crowd chuckling at the remark. Across the aisle, however, the comment raised some eyebrows. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rising Democratic firebrand, wrote in an X post: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them 😳?” Trump made the quip while talking about Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It must have been traumatic because the parents are conservative people—supposed to be very nice people—living in Utah, and the father turns in the son,” he said. “Boy, that’s a tough deal. Actually, I asked somebody in the FBI, how often does that happen where, knowing even the guilt, that a father will turn in or parents will turn in the son. And he said, ‘Almost never.’” Sought for clarification on Trump’s comments and a response to Crockett, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast: “All three of Jasmine Crockett’s brain cells are infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Former GOP Governor Who ‘Liked to Trash Trump’ Dies at 79
GOVERNOR GONE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 09.15.25 2:31AM EDT 
Published 09.14.25 7:02PM EDT 
Former Illinois governor Jim Edgar speaks to the press outside the Sheraton Hotel, where President George W. Bush was speaking at a fundraiser for Jim Ryan, May 13, 2002. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
TNS

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar has died at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The two-term governor succumbed to complications related to cancer treatment in Springfield on Sunday morning, his family said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness so many have shown to Jim and our family over these last several months,” they said. He is survived by his wife Brenda, son Brad, and daughter Elizabeth. Edgar revealed his cancer diagnosis in February, and spoke about it in an interview with Politico. “There have been a lot of breakthroughs in the last five years. The hope is, the longer you keep going, maybe they’ll find that silver bullet. There are some other things I want to do in life,” he said at the time, adding that he was feeling “a little normal” after getting chemotherapy. Edgar was known as a moderate Republican who was fiscally conservative but supported progressive social causes. He told Politico earlier this year that he was trying to focus on spending time with family and friends instead of dwelling on the disease: “And I like to trash Trump some, so there’s a lot of things to keep it off my mind.”

10
Controversial Rapper Under Fire for Calling Charlie Kirk ‘Piece of S***’
DIVISIVE DUO
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.14.25 4:43PM EDT 
Vylan
Ben Birchall - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Punk-rap duo Bob Vylan stirred controversy after calling slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk a “piece of s---” during their Amsterdam performance on Saturday. Frontman Bobby Vylan—a stage name for Pascal Robinson-Foster—declared “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s--- of a human being. The pronouns was/were. [Because] if you talk s---, you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of s---,” according to videos on social media. Kirk, a far-right activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during a college campus event in Utah on Wednesday. The English rapper’s comments have garnered hefty backlash online. On Saturday, the frontman also repeated calls against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and encouraged violence against “fascists and Zionists,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The duo had their U.S. visas revoked earlier this summer following similar comments at Glastonbury Festival, where they led a “death to the IDF” chant, putting their upcoming North American tour in jeopardy.

