Damning Poll Shows Key Voters Turning Against Trump

Latino voters are turning against Donald Trump and the Republicans, according to a new poll.

Hispanic voters were central to Trump’s 2024 victory, with the president winning 48 percent of the Latino vote in 2024 — a 12-point improvement from four years earlier, according to the Pew Research Center.

But a new survey suggests cracks are emerging in that support.

Polling conducted by BSP Research and Shaw & Company Research for UnidosUS across 32 competitive congressional districts among 3,000 Latino voters found that 25 percent of Latino voters who backed Trump in 2024 now say they would not vote for him again.

That figure has surged from 9 percent in April 2025 and 13 percent last November. By comparison, just 4 percent of Kamala Harris voters said they would not support her again.

Overall, 67 percent of Latino voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, including 51 percent in Trump’s home state of Florida, where Latinos make up roughly 29 percent of the population.

Kamala Harris in 2024 stepped in as the Democratic candidate. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

In the key swing state of Arizona, where 32 percent of the population is Latino, 67 percent said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

Disapproval also runs high among groups critical to Trump’s 2024 gains, including 70 percent of Gen Z Latinos and 64 percent of Latino men.

And that wasn’t the only bad news for Trump.

The poll found Democrats leading the generic congressional ballot among Latino voters by 54 percent to 27 percent, with 19 percent undecided ahead of November’s midterms, when Latino voters “the most important voting bloc” in the country, according to GOP Rep. Richard Hudson, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee.

And turnout enthusiasm among Latinos also remains high, with 76 percent saying they are “100 percent certain” or “almost certain” to vote in November—a pace comparable to the record-breaking 2018 midterms, when the Democrats secured decisive victories across the country.

Still, the survey also exposed warning signs for Democrats. Only 31 percent of Hispanic Democrats said they were motivated primarily by support for Democratic candidates. Among Hispanic Republicans, 52 percent said they were motivated by backing Republican candidates directly.

But Latino voters ranked the cost of living and inflation as their top issue they want their member of Congress to address, at 60 percent, followed by the economy and jobs at 40 percent.

That poses a growing challenge for Trump and Republicans, as the president faces some of his weakest economic approval numbers yet amid escalating tensions with Iran and a surge in energy prices.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline has climbed above $4.50 per gallon, topping $5 in seven states.

Although Trump has brushed aside fears over rising prices, any relief appears distant as negotiations aimed at ending the conflict remain deadlocked over disputes involving the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

With diplomacy faltering, Trump ordered military strikes on Iran on Monday.

But the poll found military action is deeply unpopular among Latino voters, with 64 percent opposing U.S. military action against Iran.

Meanwhile, the economic impacts of the war appear to be hitting Latino voters hard.

Just 15 percent of Latino voters said they were living comfortably financially, while 68 percent said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Some 66 percent said Trump and congressional Republicans are not focused enough on improving the economy, and 52 percent said they expect the president’s economic policies to leave them worse off over the next year.