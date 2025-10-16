Damning Poll Shows Voters Think Trump and RFK Jr. Have Made America Sicker

Twice as many Americans say the country’s health has declined under President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as those who think it’s improved, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos American Health Index. Just 19 percent of respondents said Trump and Kennedy’s policies have made America healthier—down eight points since February—while 41 percent said the opposite. Another 36 percent said they haven’t seen much change. The poll found growing skepticism around vaccines and declining trust in key health agencies, including the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Support for requiring children to be vaccinated to attend public school has slipped from 81 to 74 percent since Trump took office in January. Confusion around Trump’s and Kennedy’s health messaging—including the administration’s promotion of an unproven link between Tylenol and autism—appears to be fueling the mistrust. Roughly one in five Americans said they believe Trump’s claim about Tylenol and autism. Ipsos vice president Mallory Newall said the results reflect “an erosion of trust,” adding that while Democrats are driving much of that decline, “Republicans are not immune.” Meanwhile, skepticism about the administration’s new TrumpRx prescription drug site runs high—just 22 percent said they’d likely use it.

