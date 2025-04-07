Damon Wayans Reveals He Fell In Love With Nephew’s Ex
FAMILY MATTERS
My Wife and Kids alum, Damon Wayans Sr., 64, admitted that he is in love with his nephew’s ex-girlfriend during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. “This can’t be true… that you dated the same woman that your nephew was?” the former NFL star asked Wayans, to which the comedian promptly responded: “I was in love with her, that’s the thing.” He quipped, “You ain’t never done the Jackson 5?” referring to Jermaine Jackson marrying his brother Randy Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Oaziaza. Visibly surprised, Sharpe followed up saying, “That’s off limits, Damon.” The former Major Payne star responded, “No, but it wasn’t like they were in love.” He then clarified that he fell in love with the woman back in 2001 and that their relationship took off after his divorce from Lisa Thorner. “I got divorced and I was by myself for two years,” he said. “And then I saw her [his nephew’s ex] and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then I found out my nephew had dated [her].” Although he felt strongly about the woman, Wayans claimed that he first spoke to his nephew before starting up anything with the ex. That said, things remained a little off with the star admitting that “Family gatherings is awkward.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT