    1

    And Now Dan Bongino Gets Booted From Google Ads

    ‘DEMONSTRABLY FALSE’

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Media Reporter

    Phillip Faraone/Getty

    Fox News host Dan Bongino’s website has been temporarily suspended from monetizing with Google ads over “persistently” breaching the company’s guidelines on publishing COVID-19 misinformation. “We have strict publisher policies in place that explicitly prohibit misleading and harmful content around the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrably false claims about our elections. When publishers persistently breach our policies, we stop serving Google ads on their sites,” a Google spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon. “Publishers can always appeal a decision once they have addressed any violating content.” The MAGA media star did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. The Google suspension follows Google-owned YouTube permanently banning Bongino after he attempted to evade a previous suspension for similar reasons.