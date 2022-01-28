And Now Dan Bongino Gets Booted From Google Ads
‘DEMONSTRABLY FALSE’
Fox News host Dan Bongino’s website has been temporarily suspended from monetizing with Google ads over “persistently” breaching the company’s guidelines on publishing COVID-19 misinformation. “We have strict publisher policies in place that explicitly prohibit misleading and harmful content around the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrably false claims about our elections. When publishers persistently breach our policies, we stop serving Google ads on their sites,” a Google spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon. “Publishers can always appeal a decision once they have addressed any violating content.” The MAGA media star did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. The Google suspension follows Google-owned YouTube permanently banning Bongino after he attempted to evade a previous suspension for similar reasons.