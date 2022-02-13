Dan Bongino Issues on-Air Correction After Failed Attempt to Own the Libs
‘REGRET THE ERROR’
As someone who has dedicated their life to “owning the libs” at every turn, Fox News host Dan Bongino rarely admits to when he is wrong. But that changed, perhaps only for a few seconds, on Saturday night as he issued an on-air retraction during his Unfiltered program over a highly inaccurate graphic that had bolstered false claims about the unhealthiest cities in the nation. “On last Saturday night’s episode of Unfiltered, a graphic was aired with inaccurate information on the unhealthiest cities in the country. I regret the error. We regret the error,” he said. “Thanks.” The short correction follows Bongino’s show last week, which featured a bogus graphic that erroneously claimed the unhealthiest cities in the country were liberal-leaning metropolitan areas.