Dan Bongino Permanently Banned From YouTube
BONGINO BOUNCED
Fox News host and right-wing radio kingpin Dan Bongino was permanently banned from YouTube on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to evade a previous suspension. “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.” Nearly two weeks ago, Bongino was temporarily suspended from the platform for peddling COVID-19 misinformation—specifically claims that face coverings are ineffective against the deadly virus. Bongino, who owns shares in right-wing video platform Rumble, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment, but on Instagram he wrote that the ban by “YouTube communists” was “hilarious,” punctuated by a poop emoji.