Dan Bongino Temporarily Suspended From YouTube Over COVID Misinfo
DAN BAN-GINO
Fox News host and conservative media mogul Dan Bongino will not be “owning the libs” on YouTube for at least one week after being hit with his first strike on the platform. On Friday evening, a YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Beast the video platform had cited Bongino’s channel for violating their COVID-19 misinformation policy. “We removed a video for violating our policies on COVID-19 misinformation, specifically for comments that masks are useless, resulting in a first strike on the channel,” the spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Further, the video platform temporarily removed Bongino’s channel from their Partner Program and “suspended monetization for repeatedly violating our Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines on harmful and dangerous acts.” As The Hill first reported, the initial strike against Bongino’s channel, which boasts over 869K subscribers, corresponds with a “one-week suspension from posting.” Bongino didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday evening.