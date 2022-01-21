Crenshaw Has Some Regrets for Viral Dust-Up With Young Woman

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Friday admitted he has some regrets about how he handled a viral confrontation with a woman earlier this week at a fundraiser event.

During an appearance at a Montgomery County Tea Party PAC meeting on Monday, the Republican lawmaker was grilled by a young woman over previous comments he made seemingly comparing Jesus Christ to a fictional character.

“‘The most important thing here is that we have important hero archetypes that we look up to,’” the unidentified woman quoted from Crenshaw’s March 2020 appearance on the Jocko podcast. “‘Jesus is a hero archetype. Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters, too. I could name a thousand: Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan,’ end quote,” the woman read off her phone, before telling Crenshaw: “I can’t wrap my head around this.”

The congressman snapped in response: “Well, I’ll help you. Put a period after the word Jesus and don’t question my faith,” Crenshaw said, drawing audible boos from the crowd, with one attendee shouting that the woman was merely a 10-year-old kid.

Video of the verbal clash went viral, with many initially and incorrectly suggesting he’d snarled at a child. Crenshaw’s right-wing primary opponent, Jameson Ellis, who posted his own video from the event, tweeted that the woman was actually 18 years old.

Speaking with The Daily Beast on Friday, Crenshaw claimed the woman actually works for his primary opponent’s campaign. (An Ellis campaign spokesperson declined to comment when reached by The Daily Beast.) “It is what it is,” Crenshaw sighed while recounting the incident.

“I reacted because if you question my faith in Jesus, it really is crossing a line with me,” Crenshaw explained while walking to his speaking engagement for Friday’s anti-abortion rally at the National Mall. “I already answered that question earlier in the night, people should know that,” he added.

Asked if he regrets how he handled the heated, viral conversation, Crenshaw admitted to The Daily Beast: “probably a little.”

However, he added, “when you question my faith, I’m going to answer.”