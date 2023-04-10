Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s Bud Light Boycott Fails
A FOR EFFORT
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tried and failed to put a creative twist on the right-wing #boycottbudlight meltdown this weekend. The Republican joined other up-in-arms conservatives vowing to boycott Anheuser-Busch beers after the company partnered with trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “Just saw Bud Light’s stupid ad campaign,” Crenshaw said in a video posted to his Instagram. “So guess what we’re going to do? We’re going to throw out every single Bud Light we have in the fridge.” When Crenshaw opened up the fridge, there were already no Bud Lights to be found. “Alright, well I guess that was easy,” he said. Unfortunately for him, his fridge was packed with Karbach, which also happens to be owned by Anheuser-Busch. Nice try, though!