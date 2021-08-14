Dan Rather, Joy Reid Clown Trump Reinstatement Conspiracy Theory on Twitter
CAME AND WENT
Trump supporters who had pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory predicting the former president would be reinstated on Aug. 13 were thoroughly mocked on social media late Friday as the day came and went with Joe Biden still in the White House. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has hawked the bogus claim, telling a right-wing podcast, “The morning of August 13, it’ll be the talk of the world.” As Friday, Aug. 13 wound down, however, the prediction failed to materialize. Longtime news anchor Dan Rather, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, and others took to Twitter to mock the baseless theory. Rather wrote, “My bad. I completely forgot to mark #reinstatementday on my calendar. What did I miss?” Reid said, “So who’s got tickets to the Trump re-inauguration and what are y’all planning to wear??? #TrumpReinstatement.” E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the former president sexually assaulted her and has sued him for defamation, wrote, “What time is Trump being sworn in today? I forget.”