Texas GOP House Candidate Denies Putting on Fake Drawl to Impress Voters
‘ALL HAT, NO CATTLE’
Dan Rodimer, the pro wrestler turned wannabe Republican lawmaker, has hit out at claims that he’s putting on a fake Texan accent and dressing up as a cowboy in a pathetic attempt to impress local voters. Rodimer stood as a congressional candidate in Nevada last year and, during that campaign, presented himself as “a small business man, a family man, living in the suburbs.” But, now he’s standing as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Texas, he’s gone full Yosemite Sam. Opponents say he’s suddenly putting on an exaggerated drawl, as well as wearing cowboy-hats and riding bulls in campaign videos. But he pushed back on the ridicule in a CNN interview Monday, saying that a video showing his two different accents was “selectively edited.” However, he admitted for the first time that his campaign used a body double for parts of a bull ride segment of his latest campaign ad. Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz previously criticized Rodimer as “all hat, no cattle.”