CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Texas GOP House Candidate Denies Putting on Fake Drawl to Impress Voters

    ‘ALL HAT, NO CATTLE’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Dan Rodimer/Twitter

    Dan Rodimer, the pro wrestler turned wannabe Republican lawmaker, has hit out at claims that he’s putting on a fake Texan accent and dressing up as a cowboy in a pathetic attempt to impress local voters. Rodimer stood as a congressional candidate in Nevada last year and, during that campaign, presented himself as “a small business man, a family man, living in the suburbs.” But, now he’s standing as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Texas, he’s gone full Yosemite Sam. Opponents say he’s suddenly putting on an exaggerated drawl, as well as wearing cowboy-hats and riding bulls in campaign videos. But he pushed back on the ridicule in a CNN interview Monday, saying that a video showing his two different accents was “selectively edited.” However, he admitted for the first time that his campaign used a body double for parts of a bull ride segment of his latest campaign ad. Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz previously criticized Rodimer as “all hat, no cattle.”

    Read it at CNN