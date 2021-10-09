Dan Scavino Finally Served With Jan. 6 Subpoena... at Mar-a-Lago
HIDE ‘N SEEK
Despite some difficulty locating him, former Trump aide Dan Scavino has finally been served a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol, CNN reports. The U.S. Marshals Service dropped off the subpoena at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday. Scavino was actually at home in New York but had a staff member accept it for him. He is of particular interest to the House committee as he likely has valuable information about Trump’s whereabouts, communications, and actions on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.
Scavino earlier this week received a letter from Trump’s attorney urging him and other aides to ignore subpoenas or requests for testimony, citing executive privilege. President Joe Biden said he will not stop the National Archives from handing over a tranche of White House documents related to the insurrection.