Saturday Night Live alums Dana Carvey and David Spade discussed the show’s 50th anniversary with current “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che on the latest episode of their podcast Wednesday. And even though Spade acknowledged the show likely won’t “accommodate 700 cast members and say, ‘Well what do you want to do?’” Carvey still shared his idea.

“I wanna do Wayne’s World,” Carvey revealed on Fly On The Wall, “[where] we finally acknowledge our age,” and joked that the characters would don “gray wigs.” Carvey teased some dialogue, “‘Hey Wayne, we don’t look the same as we did before—I’m 80.’”

Carvey and Mike Myers did the recurring sketch during their time on SNL before taking the characters to the big screen for the 1992 and ‘93 Wayne’s World films. In the hypothetical new iteration as old men, Spade joked they’d say, “‘I just got pubes, they’re gray. Look, Wayne.’”

The pair did reunite in 2015 for the show’s 40th anniversary special, presenting a top 10 list of their favorite things about SNL that include both a dig at Kanye West and a tribute to Lorne Michaels.

And whileWayne’s World is likely to make the cut again, Spade said it’s unlikely too many ideas from former cast members will make it into the show’s 50th anniversary special. “I know some SNL people that call me and they go, ‘Who would I call about a sketch I want to pitch them for the 50th?’ I go, ‘It won’t be on, don't worry. You don’t have to call them.’”