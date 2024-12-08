This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open featured Dana Carvey’s classic character The Church Lady, who judgmentally interviewed some of the most controversial figures in the news right now. And while she began by interviewing Sarah Sherman’s Matt Gaetz (Satan?!), her most surprising of her guests was the recently-pardoned Hunter Biden, played by Carvey’s former SNL cast mate David Spade.

Church Lady introduced Hunter by saying, “My next guest is someone who actually is a lot like Jesus, because he also has a dad named Joseph, whose life is made way more complicated because of him. Please welcome the one and only Hunter Biden.”

“Hi there, Church Lady,” Spade’s Hunter said as he sat down. “I haven’t been here in a while. I’ve been laying low a little bit.”

“Oh, I think that’s OK. At least you haven’t been doing a podcast,” Church Lady replied, referencing the ongoing podcast Fly on the Wall, which Spade and Carvey have been hosting together.

“Easy, church woman,” said Hunter.

Church Lady shares her thoughts on 2024, the most satanic year in history pic.twitter.com/0OpjmQjS0K — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 8, 2024

Hunter gave his thoughts on the backlash to his recent pardon: “All right, yes, my father did pardon me, but I thought it was a good thing for the father to forgive the son. Right, Church Lady?”

Church Lady replied, “Last time I checked, Jesus wasn’t walking around in a robe with no underwear hanging out with prostitutes.”

“I think he was,” said Hunter.

When Church Lady told him, “Well, Jesus certainly didn’t turn water into crack,” Hunter replied, “Wait, you can do that?”

Elaborating more on his pardon, Hunter explained, “They singled me out just because of who I am. Much like Trump, they went after me because of my last name, and all the illegal things I did.”

“Well, isn’t that special?” Church Lady replied.

Hunter concluded his appearance by saying, “I want to say one thing before I go: I’ve gone through a lot, but my dad loves me unconditionally. And that’s the greatest gift of all.”

He added, “Also, to anyone who’s seen any of those laptop photos, just remember: the camera takes off two inches.”