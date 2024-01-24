Dana Carvey’s Son Dex’s Cause of Death Revealed
CONFIRMED
Dex Carvey, the eldest son of Saturday Night Live legend Dana Carvey, died of an accidental overdose due to fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine toxicity, according to details released by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner on Tuesday. He was 32. The medical examiner’s report confirms a statement that Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula, had released in the immediate wake of their son’s Nov. 15 death. “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” they said. “Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose.” Carvey later took to Instagram to share a photo of Dex, writing, “Fuck the tabloids. This is my boy.” Last week, the 68-year-old comedian returned to the podcast he co-hosts with fellow SNL alum David Spade for the first time since November. “I’m kind of on the pain train,” he said. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better.”