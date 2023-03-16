Cause of Death Revealed for Ex-Clinton Official Killed After Turbulence
A former official in the administrations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama died after suffering blunt injuries to her head, neck, body, and extremities sustained during a flight hit by severe turbulence, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Dana Hyde, 55, was traveling on board a private jet from New Hampshire to Virginia on March 3 when the Bombardier aircraft experienced turbulence shortly after takeoff. The plane was diverted to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and Hyde was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Hyde was a lawyer who worked as a White House special assistant in the Clinton administration and as a senior adviser at the State Department under Obama. She was also a member of the 9/11 Commission.