Michigan’s AG Called Trump a ‘Petulant Child’ Then He Proved Her Point With a Twitter Tantrum
There are many ways to deal with being called a “petulant child,” but if you want to prove it wrong then it’s probably best not to immediately descend into calling people nasty names. Michigan's attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, has criticized President Trump’s refusal to wear a mask in front of the assembled media during his visit to a Ford Motors facility in the state Thursday. Nessel not only called Trump “a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules,” she also said she would have a “very serious conversation” with Ford for potentially endangering its workers. In a late-night tweet, Trump responded angrily. The president wrote: “The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, and I did put on a mask.” Trump did wear a mask very briefly—when he was away from the most of the cameras.