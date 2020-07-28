CHEAT SHEET
    Former 49ers Star Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Raping Disabled Woman

    ‘UNCONSCIONABLE AND VIOLENT’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office via NBC Sports

    A former NFL star has been convicted of rape after being found guilty of luring a developmentally disabled woman to his home with a promise of a babysitting job. Dana Stubblefield, 49, spent seven years with the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive tackle. In a California courtroom Monday, he was found guilty of attacking the woman who he invited to his home in April 2015. CNN reported that the charges included rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment—but he was acquitted of two other charges of rape of a person incapable of giving consent, and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent. He now faces 15 years in prison. Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said: “The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient... If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?” The player’s attorney Allen Sawyer said he “firmly believes” his client is innocent and they plan to appeal.

