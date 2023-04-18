CHEAT SHEET
    Connecticut Man Arrested for Doing Dental Surgery in a La Quinta Hotel Room

    Katie Hawkinson

    A man was arrested in Danbury, Connecticut on Monday night for allegedly running an illegal dentistry operation out of at a local La Quinta Hotel. Local police entered Hugo Moraes-DeLima’s room to find “an impromptu operating set up with dental drills, suction machines and a portable X-ray machine,” as well as amoxcillin and other medications, officials told Eyewitness News 3. While questioning the suspect, someone walked out of the bathroom with gauze in their mouth and told officials he’d just received a dental procedure, officials said.

