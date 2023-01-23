Dance Studio Boss Shot After ‘Final Act of Selflessness,’ Says CBS Report
‘FIRST TO RUSH’
Friends and witnesses have identified the owner of the dance studio that was the target of a horrific mass shooting late Saturday night as one of the victims who gave his life during what has been described as one final act of selflessness. A man who identified himself as a friend of Ming Wei Ma told CBS News that Ma was among the victims of the attack, which left 10 people dead and another 10 wounded. According to Chen, “he was the first to rush to try to stop the shooter.” Chen said: “He was just caring, and other first, people first kind of person.” Police have not officially identified the deceased. Dariusz Michalski, a professional ballroom dancer who has taught at Star BallroomDance for over a decade, posted a tribute. “I WOULD LIKE TO EXPRESS MY DEEP sympathy along with my condolences to the family of Mr. Ma Ming Wei,” he wrote on Facebook. “Mr. Ma YOUR LOVE, JOY FOR PEOPLE WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. YOUR DANCE AND SINGING PASSION WILL NEVER DISAPPEAR. YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED I LOVE YOU MY FRIEND RIP MR. MA MING WEI.”