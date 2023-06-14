‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Charged With 9 More Sex Crimes
IT GETS WORSE
Canadian police have hit Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse—who is presently jailed in Nevada as he awaits trial on numerous felony counts in the U.S., including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse, and kidnapping—with nine new charges, for alleged sex crimes dating back to 2005, the CBC reported. In a news release, the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service said four arrest warrants have been issued for Chasing Horse on three counts of sexual exploitation, four counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and one count of removal of a child from Canada under the age of 16. Prosecutors say Chasing Horse abused his position as a “medicine man” to take multiple underage wives. He has been banned from all Tsuut’ina events since 2015. Chasing Horse is also charged for similar crimes in Montana and British Columbia.