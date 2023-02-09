‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Hit With Federal Child Sex, Pornography Charges
INTO THE FIRE
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged Nathan Chasing Horse, the Indigenous Dances With Wolves actor turned alleged cult leader, with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one charge of possession of child pornography. In a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, prosecutors wrote that investigators had unearthed a video that appeared to show Chasing Horse “engaging in sexually explicit activity” with an apparently unconscious girl under 15 years old. At least three images of another girl, estimated to be between 14 and 17 years old and “in various stages of undress,” were also found. The news comes only hours after a North Las Vegas judge set bail at $300,000 in Chasing Horse’s county criminal case, where Nevada prosecutors argued that the 46-year-old actor had been “grooming young children” to replace his five wives “as they [grew] up” prior to his arrest last month. On Tuesday, Canadian federal authorities issued their own arrest warrant for the 46-year-old actor following the discovery of more victims.