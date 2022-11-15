‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Toe-Taps Toward Retirement
‘HASTA LA VISTA, BABY!’
Say it ain’t so, Len! The longtime head judge of Dancing With the Stars announced that this season will mark his final turn with the beloved ABC series during a Monday night broadcast, earning a standing ovation from his shocked audience. Explaining he’d decided to spend more time with his family in Britain, Goodman added, “I could not thank you enough, Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.” Goodman’s message brought his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli to tears as they hugged him. Goodman, 78, is a ballroom dancing legend who has been with the competition show since its 2005 premiere (barring seasons 21 and 29, which he sat out due to scheduling conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively). Known for his sourpuss persona, Goodman was uncharacteristically sentimental in an exit interview with People. “I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges, and the camaraderie with everyone on the show,” he told the magazine, adding later that he wanted to thank the whole crew for making Dancing With the Stars such “a wonderful experience to be a part of. Hasta la vista, baby!” Next week’s season finale will be his final episode.