‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Welcomes First Child

Nicolás Maduro, 63, and his wife, Cilia Flores, 69, who were captured by the United States military on Jan. 3, entered a New York courtroom for the first time on Monday. They were described by CNN’s legal analyst Laura Coates as “having difficulty sitting and getting up from their chairs.” Flores, who just like her husband pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine importation and weapons offenses, was reportedly seen with “visible injuries” and “bandages on her right temple and on her forehead.” Flores’ attorney, Mark Donnelly, told 92-year-old Judge Alvin Hellerstein that she had sustained “significant injuries during her abduction,” suggesting she might have a rib fracture and would need a physical evaluation, according to CNN. “During the conversation, he would look over to his wife,” Coates said about Maduro, who told the judge that he is “president of Venezuela” when asked to confirm his name. According to the legal analyst, Flores appeared much more “demure” and “withdrawn” than her husband during their court appearance, and maintained that she was the first lady of Venezuela. Their next court date is expected on March 17.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Maduro’s Wife Seen in Court With Visible InjuriesFRACTUREDMaduro and his wife were described as “having difficulty sitting and getting up from their chairs.”
- 2‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Welcomes First ChildADORABLEDerek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, announced the birth of their daughter.
Partner updateAD BY QVCMeet the Supportive Slippers You’ll Want to Wear All DayTREAT YOUR FEETThe Revitalign sandals offer the perfect balance of comfort and style.
- 3‘Today’ Host Shares Health Update After SurgeryPULLING THROUGHSavannah Guthrie announced in December that the procedure would require an extended absence from the show.
- 4‘Stranger Things’ Isn’t Over Yet as Netflix Teases SpecialBACK IN THE UPSIDE DOWNNetflix announced that the popular series will return for “a final chapter.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Palm-Sized Sex Toy Puts a New Twist on Self-PleasureCLIT-ERALLY AMAZINGThis might be the only time when life giving you lemons is a very good thing.
- 5Florida Dethroned as Lightning Capital of the U.S.THUNDERSTRUCKThe Sunshine State finally has a worthy challenger to its crown.
- 6Anne Frank’s Stepsister and Holocaust Survivor Dies at 96HONORED MEMORYEva Schloss became a passionate advocate for young people challenging prejudice.
- 7‘Industry’ Star Opens Up About Cancer BattleSURVIVORThe actress was first diagnosed at 23 and has now entered remission.
- 8‘Catch-22’ and ‘Oz’ Star Dies at 80LEGENDA renowned acting studio in New York announced Jon Korkes’ death.
Shop with ScoutedGet Insurance-Covered Nutrition Therapy With Berry StreetHOME COOKED GOALSBerry Street offers at-home support from a registered dietitian for help with weight management, gut health, metabolism, eating habits, and more.
- 9Flight Grounded After Terrifying Mid-Air InfernoCLOSE CALLA routine flight turned ugly after the engine burst into flames.
- 10Tuna King Sets New Record for Most Expensive Bluefin BoughtTO THE TUNA MILLIONSGreat fish for perfect sushi is big business in Japan.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Welcomes First Child
Dancing with the Stars Judge Derek Hough, 40, and his wife Hayley Erbert Hough, 31, announced the birth of their daughter on Monday. Everley Capri Hough was born on Dec. 29, over two years after Erbert Hough underwent a lifesaving brain surgery. “Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open, and our world is forever changed,” the Houghs wrote in a joint Instagram post. Hough’s sister, DWTS host Julianne Hough, commented on the post saying, “Welcome to the world sweet angel Everley 💗.” The couple started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in August 2023. Erbert Hough announced her pregnancy in July 2025 after previously suffering a miscarriage. In a December Instagram post, Erbert Hough reflected on getting an emergency craniectomy. “I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again,” she wrote. “But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life.”
Aching feet at the end of a long day? Give your hardworking tootsies the TLC they deserve with these cushioned slippers from QVC. Unlike ordinary slippers that offer little more than a thin sole, this pair is designed with Full Contact Comfort® technology—a type of orthotic support that’s typically reserved only for athletic shoes—in the footbed of the sandal.
The result is next-level support that you can feel immediately, with plush memory foam to absorb impact, targeted metatarsal support to reduce pressure, and deep heel cupping for added stability. The footbed is also treated with antimicrobials to slow down the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Wear them as comfy house slippers, slip them on for post-workout recovery, or take them along as your go-to beach shoes during your next vacation. And if life gets a bit messy? No worries, they’re machine washable.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, has provided an encouraging update about her condition following surgery on her vocal cords. The 54-year-old journalist went under the knife in early January to remove growths that had been affecting her voice for an extended period. Guthrie first disclosed the issue, explaining she had both nodules and a polyp, on a Today broadcast in December, and said she would step away from the show temporarily to recuperate. In an Instagram message shared with followers, she expressed appreciation for the outpouring of concern and indicated her recovery is progressing well. To comply with medical advice, she has refrained from speaking, relying on a whiteboard to communicate during her silent rest. Fellow Today host Sheinelle Jones, who underwent similar surgery in the past, offered words of support and gifted Guthrie the board she once used during her own recovery. Guthrie earlier joked that enforced quiet might be “Christmas coming early” for her family and even teased a possible singing comeback or tour in 2026.
Stranger Things has not yet ended. On Monday, following a season finale that crashed Netflix on New Year’s Eve, the streamer announced that a documentary about the hit series will premiere on Jan. 12. “A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter,” reads the synopsis of One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, which is described as a “sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.” The series’ creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer—known as the Duffer Brothers—said in a statement that they wanted to revive behind-the-scenes storytelling, explaining that watching such documentaries while growing up taught them “the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made.” The show—whose first season premiered on July 15, 2016—demonstrated its continuing appeal with its final season, crossing 1.2 billion total views ahead of the release of Season 5, Volume 2. That milestone put it above any other series in Netflix history, based on calculations dividing the total time any portion of the series has ever been streamed by the combined runtimes of all available episodes.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The world of sex toys can be intimidating, especially for newcomers. Nancy—a playfully confident sex-toy brand reshaping the industry—aims to change that. Its revolutionary, lemon-shaped clitoral massager, aptly named the Lem, makes pleasure easy, playful, and taboo-free. Whether for yourself or a partner, the Lem is an excellent (and sultry) gift this holiday season. The Lem is a USB-chargeable, palm-sized sex toy designed for slow, pulse-quickening buildup.
Instead of basic vibrations, this vibrator uses air-suction technology to mimic the sensation of oral stimulation with 12 intensity levels and patterns to explore. Noise is a common concern for first-time vibrator users. The Lem stays whisper-quiet, making it great for travel. Plus, the Lem is IPX7 waterproof, so yes, it’s fully ready to join you in the bath and make things a little steamier. Score the Lem for $70 off for a limited time. And while the Lem is designed with newbies in mind, seasoned vibrator users will enjoy it equally as much.
Florida’s long-held reign as the nation’s lightning strike capital has finally been challenged by Oklahoma, according to a new report from environmental consulting firm AEM. Using a network of more than 1,800 lightning detector sensors, the group recorded more than 88.4 million flashes of lightning across the U.S. in 2025, which saw Oklahoma pull ahead of rival states by recording approximately 73 flashes per square mile. The state has high concentrations of large, sprawling thunderstorm complexes that can spread over 100 miles. Florida, historically the top state, came in second place, while Louisiana was third and Kansas fourth. The report also highlighted local extremes: Oklahoma’s Kay County was ranked the most lightning-prone county in the country, averaging 123 flashes per square mile, while Texas saw the highest total number of strikes from lightning bolts, with more than 13 million recorded throughout the year. Nationally, lightning activity was up 9.8 percent from the year before, according to the report. Twenty-one lightning-related fatalities occurred in the United States in 2025, keeping in line with the annual average of 20 per year, the Washington Post reports.
Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, best known as the stepsister of Anne Frank, has died in London at the age of 96, her family and the Anne Frank Trust UK announced. Schloss, who survived the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz alongside her mother while her father and brother were killed, became a prominent voice in Holocaust education after the war. Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna in 1929, she and her family fled Nazi Austria and later hid in the Netherlands, where she knew Anne Frank before both were betrayed and deported. After the Holocaust, she settled in Britain and married Holocaust survivor Zvi Schloss, while her mother later married Otto Frank, making her Frank’s posthumous stepsister. In the late 20th century, Schloss emerged as a tireless educator, co-founding the Anne Frank Trust UK to challenge prejudice and share firsthand accounts of Nazi atrocities with young people. King Charles III said he was “privileged and proud” to have known her and praised her lifelong commitment to promoting understanding and tolerance. Her family remembered her as “a remarkable woman” devoted to remembrance and peace. Schloss is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Industry actress Marisa Abela, 29, is opening up about her battle with thyroid cancer that unfolded just as her career was taking off. In a candid interview with The Times, Abela revealed she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 23—the same year she landed her recurring role as Yasmin on the HBO drama. Abela told the outlet she is now cancer-free and “all in the clear.” But recovery, she said, has come with lasting consequences. Because her thyroid no longer functions, Abela told the outlet that she will need to take medication for the rest of her life. The actress also recalled fearing the diagnosis—and surgery—could end her career before it truly began. After an eight-hour operation, she told the outlet, seeing her stapled and bloodied neck in the mirror left her thinking, “That’s it, my career is over.” Instead, Abela’s career surged. Since her diagnosis, she has appeared in Back to Black, Black Bag, and Barbie. Now in remission, she said the experience reshaped her priorities, giving her “real perspective on what’s important and what’s not.” Abela married longtime partner Jamie Bogyo, 31, in September, calling the celebration an “amazing, big party” attended by close friends—including her Industry’s castmates.
Actor Jon Korkes, renowned for a handful of memorable roles, has died at 80. His death was announced by New York City’s Stella Adler Studio of Acting, where Korkes taught acting from 2008 until November 2025. “Jon’s extraordinary career spanned more than five decades,” the Stella Adler Studio wrote in an announcement on Facebook. “Jon’s legacy lives on through the countless actors he inspired… on stage, on screen, and in the classroom. He will be deeply missed." The studio added, “He loved teaching, and his students knew it.” Korkes was born on Dec. 4, 1945, and raised in Marblehead, Massachusetts. His acting career began off-Broadway in 1968. Korkes notably appeared in Mike Nichols’ Catch-22 and Alan Arkin’s adaptation of Little Murders, and played corrections officer Tom Robinson in the television drama Oz in its final three seasons. His other acting credits include All in the Family, The Jury, Law & Order, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. According to the studio, Korkes also taught a master class for actors in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.
By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.
An easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine burst into flames mid-air. The Airbus A320-200 from Milan to Lamezia Terme in Italy was operating as usual during a routine flight on Dec. 27 when its right engine suddenly started “emitting flames” as it prepared for landing, aviation outlets reported, prompting the crew to immediately shut down the burning engine. After following emergency procedures, the pilots performed a routine landing, miraculously touching down just two minutes behind schedule with all passengers and crew departing the craft unharmed. Aviation reports later classified the fire as “uncontained,” with video footage shared on Facebook showing disintegrated engine parts. The aircraft was subsequently put out of commission for six days while it underwent a full inspection, repair and engine replacement. “The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority,” an easyJet spokesperson said in a statement, confirming the aircraft was met by emergency services on the tarmac as a precaution.
Japan’s so-called Tuna King has smashed the record for the most expensive bluefin bought since records began in 1999, forking out over $3.2 million. Sushi master Kiyoshi Kimura is set to slice up the 536 pounds of fish into sushi rolls that he’ll sell in his chain of stores for the equivalent of around $3.20. Speaking at the end of an auction completed before the sun had risen, Kimura said, “I’d thought we would be able to buy a little cheaper but the price soared before you knew it,” Agence France-Presse reports. “I was surprised at the price. I hope that by eating auspicious tuna, as many people as possible will feel energized.” The Tuna King’s winning bid at Tokyo’s main fish market crushed 2019’s previous record of $2.1 million paid for a larger 613 lbs specimen. Speaking to AFP at a Kimura restaurant, 19-year-old Minami Sugiyama said, “I feel like I’ve begun the year in a good way after eating something so auspicious as the year starts.”