    School Districts Halt Classes as Escaped Murderer Lurks Nearby

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Side-by-side photos of Danelo Cavalcante—a mugshot on the left, and security footage of him on the right.

    U.S. Marshals

    A pair of Pennsylvania school districts suspended classes Tuesday morning as a precaution after the escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was spotted nearby. Cavalcante, 34, busted out of the Chester County Prison on Thursday evening, about 30 miles from Philadelphia. Cops had been focusing their search on a wooded area surrounding the prison, but now fear he’s escaped to further away after he was captured in security footage. “We believe he is just south of that radius, and we have shifted the perimeter,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Tuesday. Cavalcante is considered extremely dangerous, having been convicted of murdering his girlfriend—by brutally stabbing her to death in front of her kids—just last month. He’s also suspected of a murder in his native Brazil, which he fled in 2017. Cops said there have been five credible sightings of Cavalcante, including footage of two attempted burglaries by the escapee. Authorities haven’t revealed how Cavalcante was able to squirm out of custody.

