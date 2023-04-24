CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
D’Angelo Russell Urges NBA to Fine Him After Refusing to Remove Drink
BOTTLED UP
Read it at New York Post
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell dared the NBA to fine him after he refused to remove a drink from the podium during a press conference over the weekend. Speaking to the media after his team’s Game 3 win over the Grizzlies, Russell displayed a bottle of Coco5’s sports drink in full view of the cameras. “That drink. Put it down,” Russell was told by someone reportedly employed by the NBA. When Russell asked why, the woman answered: “It’s not one of our partners.” “But it’s my partner,” Russell hit back. “You’re gonna have to fine me. Coco5.” The woman then took the bottle from Russell, who ultimately ended his press conference by repeating the brand name and demanding to get his bottle back.