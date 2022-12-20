Two Men Arrested for Conspiring with Russians in JFK Taxi Dispatch Scam
PAY TO PLAY
Two men have been arrested on accusations they conspired with Russian nationals to hack the Taxi dispatch system at New York City’s JFK International Airport, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Taxis in the airport are supposed to be dispatched in the order they arrived, but the hackers would move certain taxis up in line in exchange for $10. The operation ran from at least September 2019 to September 2021, with the hackers, Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman, utilizing methods including bribing someone to insert a flash drive coded with malware into computers in the system. The two profited from up to 1,000 fraudulent taxi trips, according to the DOJ. Both men have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.