CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Feds: Oregon Man Searched Online for Tips on Murder Before Terrifying Grindr Attack

    HATE CRIME

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

    An Oregon man who allegedly used the dating app Grindr to lure and attempt to kill an unsuspecting gay man has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Daniel Andrew McGee, from Springfield, arranged to meet up with a man via Grindr but started attacked him with a wooden club as soon as he entered his apartment, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, the DOJ said. Investigators found that McGee had allegedly consumed a litany of graphic, violent anti-gay material online in the weeks leading up to the attack, and had perused the net for a weapon and for tips on getting away with murder. The FBI arrested McGee, and he was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

    Read it at U.S. Department of Justice