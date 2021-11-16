Feds: Oregon Man Searched Online for Tips on Murder Before Terrifying Grindr Attack
HATE CRIME
An Oregon man who allegedly used the dating app Grindr to lure and attempt to kill an unsuspecting gay man has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Daniel Andrew McGee, from Springfield, arranged to meet up with a man via Grindr but started attacked him with a wooden club as soon as he entered his apartment, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, the DOJ said. Investigators found that McGee had allegedly consumed a litany of graphic, violent anti-gay material online in the weeks leading up to the attack, and had perused the net for a weapon and for tips on getting away with murder. The FBI arrested McGee, and he was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.