New York Author Paul Auster's Son Charged In Infant Daughter's Death
The son of New York author Paul Auster is facing charges five months after his 10-month-old daughter died of a drug overdose, police said. Daniel Auster, 44, was arrested on Friday night on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the Nov. 1 death of his infant daughter, Ruby. The New York City Police Department told The Daily Beast that police responded to a call of an “aided infant” inside a Park Slope home. Inside the house, officers found an “unconscious and unresponsive” infant, who was then transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The city’s medical examiner’s office later concluded Ruby died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and heroin.” It is not immediately clear how Ruby was exposed to the drugs.