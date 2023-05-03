Man Charged With Detonating Explosive Device During Jan. 6 Riot
CAPITOL BOMBSHELL
A man was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday and charged with detonating an explosive device in a Capitol tunnel during Jan. 6 riot in 2021. Daniel Ball, from Homosassa, Florida, is the only known defendant to be charged with setting off an explosive device during the violent clashes between Donald Trump’s supporters and law enforcement during the attack. Authorities say the 38-year-old “worked with other rioters to violently push against fully uniformed police officers attempting to keep individuals out of the Capitol Building” before throwing “an explosive device into the entranceway.” Officers interviewed by the FBI said they suffered hearing problems after the blast. “Some thought it was a fragmentation grenade and anticipated pain or significant injury,” the FBI said in an affidavit. “Some thought they were going to die. Some officers suffered psychological trauma from the explosion.” Ball now faces 12 charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and using an explosive to commit any felony.