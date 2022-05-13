Convicted—of Sexually Assaulting His Wife’s Bridesmaid

Read it at WNEP
A Pennsylvania man was convicted this week of sexually assaulting his wife’s drunken bridesmaid days before the wedding, although he was acquitted of attempted rape. The 2019 attack happened in a locker room after a rafting trip—and prosecutors said the victim was too inebriated to give consent. She told the jury she blacked out and woke up in the shower to find Daniel Carney molesting her. His lawyers argued that she was actually the aggressor, and his wife testified in his defense. He will be sentenced July 26.