An 18-year-old in Nebraska brutally murdered a 61-year-old on Halloween by stabbing her a dozen times and sexually assaulting her, police allege.

Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail following his arraignment in Omaha on Wednesday, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Jolene Harshbarger’s body was found in the bathroom of her home early Sunday morning with knife wounds in her arms, upper back, and the back of her neck. Other wounds reached clear through her hands, injuries police said would have occurred while defending herself from her assailant. Her autopsy showed “additional injuries indicating violent sexual penetration,” according to Douglas County prosecutor Rachael Henderson. Harshbarger’s adult son, who lived with her, was in the house at the time of the alleged murder but was cleared of wrongdoing, police said.

Dejaynes-Beaman’s father, Daniel Beaman Jr., reportedly wept in court Wednesday as he spoke to his son’s character: “He couldn’t do something like that, he’s not capable. Everyone that’s met him says he’s an amazing kid, how well-behaved he is, manners and stuff.”

Dejaynes-Beaman allegedly admitted to stabbing Harshbarger during a “physical altercation” in her home. He suffered wounds to his hands. Authorities recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack.

The two met through the one of the teenager’s aunts, according to police. Family members believe Dejaynes-Beaman was given alcohol and methamphetamine the night of the alleged attack.

Another Douglas County prosecutor, Brenda Beadle, told reporters, “I don’t have a reason why, I don’t think I could ever come up with a reason somebody would do this.”