A seemingly politically connected Maryland man has been charged after allegedly fighting a crowd of cops multiple times during the Jan. 6 riot and screaming into a fellow rioter’s live-stream, “We’re not backing away; this is our house.”

Daniel Dean Egtvedt, a self-described “award-winning sales professional,” has been charged with several crimes, including assaulting an officer and obstruction of justice. According to a newly unsealed criminal complaint, he was seen in videos and photos pushing through a line of Capitol police officers to storm the building before interacting bizarrely with several cops, including screaming at one “to shoot him.”

Social media accounts that appear to belong to Egtvedt show he is fairly well connected. He has visited the White House at least twice—including the 2018 Christmas party at which he met the actor Jon Voight—and posted photos on Facebook with high power Trumpkins, including Lara Trump, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), and former Vice President Mike Pence.

In addition to his affinity for former President Donald Trump, Egtvedt posted about the QAnon conspiracy theory and his belief that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax. Days before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Egtvedt also revved up his support to protest the 2020 election, telling Republicans in one Facebook post to “grow a spine or resign...MAGA!”

“Good Day patriots! ....on the 12 day of Christmas my President said to me.......(come to DC)....(1776/2?) be a part of history...(see you soon) ...(truth revealed)....(victory is ours...) it going to be huuuuuge!” Egtvedt wrote in a post the morning of the siege, alongside a photo of the definition of “epiphany.”

Facebook photos show Egtvedt went to Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, at which the president encouraged supporters to “fight like hell.” Afterwards, prosecutors say, Egtvedt went to the Capitol. At about 2:47 p.m. he’s seen in photos “appearing to nuzzle, or rub his face and nose on the back of the man in front of him” after being sprayed with “some type of chemical irritant.”

In a video published by ProPublica, Egtvedt is also seen among a group of rioters who attempted to storm the Capitol by pushing through a line of Capitol cops. Once inside, he’s spotted walking aimlessly through the hallways before being interviewed by Tim Gionet, the far-right streamer better known as “Baked Alaska” who has also been arrested.

“Everyone that’s outside, tell them to get in here now,” Egtvedt, whose eyes still appear to be affected by the spray, tells Gionet. He then falsely claims that they “shot me in the eyes twice” before adding, “Everybody, if you’re seeing this, come down here now. We’re not backing away; this is our house.” He says members of Congress should “grow a spine or fucking resign!”

The complaint states that police tried to eject Egtvedt from the Capitol three times during the siege. The first time, he allegedly rushed at a female officer while screaming “you shoot me; shoot me” before grabbing her left arm with “both of his hands.”

The officer said Egtvedt was “generally non-compliant, screaming, and incoherent” and was “screaming at the top of his lungs.” Another cop tried to grab him “below the waist but could not, due to Egtvedt’s size,” the complaint states. He tried to push Egtvedt towards an exit and “‘held on for dear life’ due to Egtvedt’s size,” prosecutors added.

As more officers began to assist in the chaotic task of kicking him out, Egtvedt fell backward, allegedly dragging an officer down with him, who hit a column and injured his shoulder.

“Egtvedt appeared to grab at [the officer’s] neck after he hit the column,” the complaint states. Video of the incident shows Egtvedt “violently” flailing his arms at at least five officers who attempted to subdue him, the complaint states.

Prosecutors note that Egtvedt remained on the ground for several minutes before police tried to kick him out a third time. Once again, he “became non-compliant” and tried to fight.

The complaint says he “splayed out his arms and legs while lying on his back" in an effort to inhibit anyone picking him up. Eventually, officers moved Egtvedt to the south side door, where he tried to gain entry again. He is seen on video “pacing back and forth” while yelling at passing cops.

The complaint states the FBI received several tips about Egtvedt after the riots, including from a decade-old friend who said Egtvedt posted videos on social media talking about “being sprayed twice” and saying “people need to come to the Capitol.”

Federal authorities on Wednesday also arrested and charged a UCLA student who forced his way past at least “three police officers” during the riot to storm onto the Senate floor and sit in the Chair of the Presiding Officer—a seat reserved for the Vice President and President of the Senate.

Christian Secor, a 22-year-old self-described fascist and President of the “America First Bruins,” has been charged with several crimes, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui on Wednesday ordered Secor be held without bail.

Prosecutors allege Secor, who wore a red MAGA hat and carried a large blue “America First” flag, was spotted among a group of rioters who stormed through guarded double doors leading into the Capitol. Later, he is seen standing on the floor of the Senate Chamber.

According to a criminal complaint, federal authorities were tipped off to Secor’s participation in the riots by several UCLA students who said he “posted threats online and openly posted calls for America to become a whites-only nation.”

On his Twitter account, prosecutors state, Secor described fascism as “epic” and said he supports “nationalism everywhere.” In another post, Secor “suggests Jews and the state of Israel control the politics of other governments and attempt to influence ‘Westerners.’” The complaint states that Secor also went under the alias “Scuffed Elliot Rodger,” an apparent reference to the 2014 Isla Vista mass murderer and UC Santa Barbara student who stabbed his three roommates.