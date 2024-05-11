Hubby of Slain Art Dealer Says Alleged Hitman Lied to Police
TWIST!
The husband of slain multi-millionaire art dealer Brent Sikkema is now saying that the story Brazilian police were told about how he allegedly paid to have Sikkema murdered is completely false, according to the Wall Street Journal. Brazilian authorities alleged that 53-year-old Daniel Garcia Carrera paid $200,000 to have his ex murdered in the midst of nasty divorce proceedings. The supposed hitman, a delivery driver named Alejandro Triana Prevez, said as much in a written testimony to police. Now, Carrera is claiming that the story Prevez told was fed to him by Brazilian police, who learned about his marriage from James Deaver, the attorney who helped Sikkema disinherit Garcia Carrera years before. Carrera alleges that Prevez lied to investigators knowing that it could reduce his sentence under Brazilian law. “I hope that, based on evidence and not false allegations, what really happened will come to light, although Lucas and I will have to deal with the emotional damage this has caused for the rest of our lives,” Carrera said in a statement, mentioning the couple’s son. Last month, Brazilian authorities sought “urgent” extradition for Carrera.