Texas Man Who Terrorized Gay Men After Luring Them on Dating App Pleads Guilty to Hate Crimes
Catfish
A Dallas man spent a week in 2017 messaging gay men on Grindr, luring them into empty apartments and other places to rob, kidnap, and assault them. Four years later, he’s pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Daniel Jenkins, 22, has pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime, conspiracy to commit a hate crime, and using a gun to commit acts of violence. He told authorities that, during a week in December 2017, he and others would speak to gay men over the gay dating app Grindr, luring them to different places across the city. Then, they would rob them at gunpoint, stealing their cars and forcing them to take out money from their bank accounts. One time the group physically injured and taunted a victim, Jenkins told authorities. He was the last of the assailants to plead guilty, The Hill notes. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6, where he could face up to 26 years in prison.